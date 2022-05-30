GHOne TV General Manager Nana Aba Anamoah has shared a video with two of her primary school teachers at Alsyd Academy

Award-winning broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has had the rare opportunity of hosting two of her primary school teachers.

The teachers, Messrs Mingle and Agyekum who taught Nana Aba at Alsyd Academy visited her office at GHOne TV on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The GHOne TV General Manager who was excited by the visit of her teachers shared a video of her interaction with the gentlemen.

In the video, Nana Aba was heard describing the two teachers who were comfortably sitting and full of smiles as her august visitors for the day.

According to Nana Aba, Mr Agyekum taught her in class four while Mr Mingle taught her in class six.

The teachers, in unison, described Nana Aba as a troublesome girl who did not like sitting in one place in class. One of them narrated that Nana Aba had to be pulled by her school shirt and put in one place.

The teachers went on to talk about their relationship with Nana Aba's father who they described as their friend.

Sharing the video, Nana Aba expressed excitement by describing the visit as the best of the year.

"My teachers from Alsyd Academy made my entire year today by visiting. Nothing beats this feeling. Mr Agyekum ei no be small report. Bless you, Messrs Agyekum and Mingle ❤️ Shout out to my late Dad Up Alsyd! Dare To Do Right," she captioned the video.

See the video below:

Nana Aba's video with her teachers stirs reactions

rukie_line_fibers said:

"Wow such a wonderful memory."

he_loves_themeganthelion said:

"No wonder you speak good English."

prince_gamene said:

"The source of all the big english ."

alhassanmaima said:

"This got me smiling from ear to ear."

Source: YEN.com.gh