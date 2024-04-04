Akuapem Poloo shared photos from her trip to Mecca and announced that she has successfully been able to touch the Kaaba, officially making her a Hajia

The actress shared photos of her struggles as she fought through a crowd to be able to touch the holy stone building

In the comments section of the Instagram post, many Muslims happily congratulated Akuapem Poloo for completing a successful Haj

Ghanaian actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo has shared her journey to Mecca, the holiest city in Islam. The actress took to Instagram to announce that she has successfully touched the Kaaba, marking her official status as a Hajia.

Multiple photos shared by Poloo showed her struggle amidst a multitude of pilgrims as she fought her way through to touch the holy stone building.

Poloo's journey to Mecca is a significant milestone in her life as a Muslim. Touching the Kaaba is an important moment in Islam, as it is one of the faith's five pillars. The actress who became a Muslim only recently said her name was now Hajia Haniya.

The actress's announcement was met with happiness and congratulatory messages from her followers. The comments section of her Instagram post was filled with warm wishes from Muslims who were overjoyed at her successful Haj. They expressed their happiness for Poloo, praising her for how seriously she has taken her Islamic faith.

Akuapem Poloo makes Muslims proud

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sellyabanyi said:

Aww ..u wanted us to see buh, u could have injured urself ..Allah guide u

whats_up_gh commented:

I love the support the Muslims are giving you… I hope the others learn a thing or two

safiya__yakubu reacted:

Masha Allah am so happy for you May Allah accept our ibada ameen

Akuapem Poloo fasts and prays

In a similar story, Akuapem Poloo travelled to Medina, Saudi Arabia, for Ramadan and shared some beautiful photos of her time in the city.

She attended dawn prayers and took several photos with some locals at the mosque, to the delight of her Instagram followers.

The actress switched from Christianity to Islam over a year ago, and many people in the comments section were happy to see her enjoying her time in Islam.

Source: YEN.com.gh