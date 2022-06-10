John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Mawunya, has shared beautiful photos in celebration of their daughter's birthday

The lovely photos show Gifty posing with her husband and their son while pregnant with the daughter

Gifty and Dumelo welcomed their daughter on the blind side of fans as they did not announce anything about her

Gifty Mawunya, the wife of actor and politician John Dumelo, has released some stunning photos showing off her baby bump.

Gifty shared the photos in celebration of the first birthday of their first daughter and second child on June 10, 2022.

Gifty and her husband had always been known to have one son, John Jnr. But it turned out that the two had welcomed a second child a year ago without announcing it.

It is while celebrating the girl's birthday that Mrs Dumelo decided to give a glimpse of her conception.

The first set of photos had Gifty rocking a red 'maternity' dress while posing with Dumelo ad their son.

"The Lord has done for me what no man can do. He has encompassed me blessings beyond my imagination. The great and mighty God, be thou exalted.

"Wherever you are, whatever it is you are doing, can you just spare a minute to help me shout hallelujah to the King of kings? He has done it again! Happy happy birthday my beautiful daughter

"You've been nothing but joy and a blessing unto us and today I pray Jehovah continues to bless and cover you in all you do. I love you my beautiful princess," she said.

She shared a new set of photos in similar poses with Dumelo and their son while rocking a brown dress this time.

"There are some blessings that are not quantifiable. It seems like no adjective suits its magnitude. I’ve searched for the words and still couldn’t find the perfect fit. Oh, he has blessed me. Hallelujah! Happiest birthday my beautiful girl," her caption read.

Not long after, Gifty Dumelo also shared photos showing the face of the baby girl. Her caption read;

"He coats me every day with a new garment of praise. He has always given me a reason to sing new songs of joy. I will forever be grateful o the King of kings. Happiest birthday my beautiful girl."

John Dumelo has a daughter, 1st-ever video of the pretty little girl causes stir

Meanwhile, Dumelo has also shared a video of himself and his son braiding the hair of the little girl in celebrations of her first birthday.

The video from Dumelo has surprised many of his followers while others celebrated the girl's new age.

