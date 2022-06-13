Ghanaian Actor, Adjetey Anang says that the youth of today do not have the patience to climb the success ladder

Ghanaian Actor, Adjetey Anang has opined that a lot of youth in the entertainment industry want a short cut to making it big in the industry.

According to him, the youth do not have the patience to go through the unpleasant situations in order to succeed in the sector, terming them as 'half-baked'.

Adjetey Anang.

Source: UGC

The ace actor was adding his voice to ongoing debates about the youth in Ghana now not wanting to go through the process in order to be fully developed.

According to him, people were more concerned about how they can reach the top quickly without learning all the skills required to be fit for such opportunities. To him, that does not augur well for the sector and its development nor does it help the youth in their development as persons.

“Just to add to it, we are living in an age where there is the tendency to quick-fix things and therefore young people who really want to come into this space should learn to stay in the process because that’s how you’re baked…When you put in the hard work that’s when you’ll be baked.”

He indicated that the youth must avail themselves to be groomed in their respective fields they like to pursue. This, he said, will help them gain all the benefits that come with being well developed.

