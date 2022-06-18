Singer Black Sherif has made history as the first Ghanaian artiste to gain 100 million streams on Boomplay

The Second Sermon hit singer says reaching 100 million streams on the music streaming and downloading platform is a big deal for him

He joins the list of notable artistes who have surpassed the milestone, including Burna Boy, and several others

Fast-rising Ghanaian singer Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, has garnered 100 million streams on Boomplay.

The award-winning singer makes history as the first Ghanaian artiste to reach 100 million on Africa's most expansive music streaming and downloading platform.

The artiste impressed last year with the release of back-to-back hit songs, earning him the Best Hip-hop Song of the Year and Best New Artiste at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Joining the Golden Club

The Second Sermon hitmaker joins the list of acclaimed artistes who have surpassed the 100 million streams milestone, including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Diamond Platinumz, Fireboy DML, Joeboy, Omah Lay, and Rayvanny.

Speaking about the achievement, the 20-year-old said the milestone is a big deal for him considering his humble start in life.

''Reaching 100 million streams on Boomplay in such a short time and being the first Ghanaian artiste to achieve this feat is a big deal to me.

''As a young kid from Konongo, who only had a dream and a voice, this brings me to the realisation that I can achieve any and everything so long as I believe and dare myself to take action,'' said Black Sherif, per 3news.

Black Sherif thanked the music streaming and downloading platform, saying ''big love to the Boomplay team for putting me on from day one till now,” Black Sherif shared''.

