Singer Black Sherif's sensational departure from the stage at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) stole the limelight for a moment

The Kwaku the Traveller hit singer left the stage in a tricycle after his performance on Day 2 of the prestigious awards night

The video showing the vehicle arriving and his final dramatic exit erupted massive reactions on social media

Before KiDi earned attention for winning the apex award at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), Black Sherif stole the spotlight for a moment.

Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, departed the stage with a tricycle, known in Ghanaian parlance as 'Aboboyaa'' after his sterling performance.

He was captured leaving the stage along with his briefcase in the vehicle after his performance.

The dramatic entrance and his final exit erupted loud cheers from some patrons in the venue.

The Kwaku the Traveller hit singer won the Best Hip-hop Song of the Year at the 23rd VGMAs, claiming his first-ever VGMA plaque.

This year's VGMAs were held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8.

