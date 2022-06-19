Celebrity blogger Zionfelix and Minalyn have held the naming ceremony for their daughter Adepa

The simple but beautiful naming ceremony for Adepa was held in Accra on Sunday, June 19, 2022, and it was private event

A first exclusive video from the baby christening has popped up showing Mzbel, Benedicta Gafah, GH Kwaku, and other popular people in attendance

Celebrity blogger Zionfelix, known in private life as Felix Adomako, and his fiancee Mina Lawal, popularly known as Minalyn, have christened their baby, Adepa.

Zionfelix and Minalyn welcomed a daughter sometime last year. The two took to social media to share photos to announce their bundle of joy.

Many months after the announcement, Zionfelix and Minalyn have officially named the daughter. The baby christening ceremony was held on June 19, 2022, which happened to be Father's Day.

Zionfelix and Minalyn hold naming ceremony for their daughter with Mzbel, and others in attendance

Even though the naming ceremony was organised to be a low-key event, the ceremony happened to have a number of popular personalities in attendance.

Among the notable faces spotted at the ceremony were, actress Benedicta Gafah, singer Mzbel, TV presenter AJ Poundz, and blogger GH Kwaku.

In a video from the naming ceremony sighted on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, Mzbel and Benedicta Gafah are seen conferring with Minalyn while GH Kwaku looked on.

Later, Mzbel took the microphone to deliver a short performance of her Awoso Me song while AJ Poundz stood by with laughter.

The video also showed Zionfelix and Minalyn who were both dressed in white posing with a gentleman and a lady for pictures.

