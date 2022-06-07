Zionfelix has told Patapaa to shut up because his words are painting a negative picture of his wife to the public

The blogger urged Patapaa to focus on mending his marriage rather than sacrificing it for clout

Patapaa accused Zionfelix of having sex with his wife based on a video the blogger shared on social media

Multiple award-winning blogger Felix Nana Yaw Adomako, popularly known as Zionfelix, has advised musician Patapaa to refrain from making any further comments on the former’s interactions with the latter’s wife.

The entertainment journalist, in an Instagram video, admonished Patapaa to stop talking about the issue because the latter’s comments keep denting the wife’s image.

He chided the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker for acting childish as a married man and told him to consider the implications of his actions on both his family and his wife’s family.

Patapaa is disgracing his wife. For the lack of a better word, I would say Patapaa is making his wife look cheap. We do not joke with marriage. Stop talking. It is not just about you and I. There is your wife, your family, her family. How are they feeling about this issue? How are they feeling about what you are saying?

Zionfelix added that Patapaa had no evidence to substantiate the allegations he has been making since the blogger interviewed his wife. He also told Patapaa to stop making those claims since he, Zionfelix, is not an ambassador for any brand for them to strip him of that role.

It is not even pushing your song. I don’t know if you are doing this just for trends. You have no evidence to prove that I slept with her. I am not a brand ambassador for any company to strip me off my ambassadorial role. The brands that I advertise for have not even approached me to tell me to stop advertising for them.

Patapaa Accuses Zionfelix Of Sleeping With His Wife

Patapaa has accused blogger Felix Adomako of being intimate with his wife, Liha Miller. These accusations were levelled against the blogger after he shared a video of himself ‘having fun’ with Patapaa’s wife.

Myjoyonline reported that the couple might be divorced, but the rumours have been debunked by Liha herself.

