Chioma has wished the father of her child, Davido, a happy Father' Day celebration as she shared a video on Instagram

Ifeanyi's mother also offered prayed for the Jowo crooner on her Insta stories, asking for God's blessing on him

Many Nigerians took to social media with mixed reactions as some said that that they loved that Chioma used the words "for us"

Davido's Chioma has wished her lover a Happy Father's Day. Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, June 19, the chef prayed for the Nigerian musician.

She shared a video of the musician carrying their child, Ifeanyi, on his shoulders and captioned the clip with:

"Happy father's day Daddy, God bless you for us."

Chioma and Davido

Many people have gone online with diverse reactions on her lovely act. People once again talked about their relationship.

When Legit.ng did a photo post of the Happy Father wish from Chioma, it gathered over 200 comment as at the time of writing this report.

Below are some of the reactions:

Chinonso Lambitoigboproff Ezeama said:

"To those of us who are fatherless the Lord is our strength."

Immaculate Gina said:

"Is the "us"for me.,..three in one. Happy father's day o."

Agirigi Sughnen Jnr said:

"What of your biological father Chioma."

Anny Michael said:

"I like the first statement"God bless you for us."

Angel Vian Dominic said:

"Beautiful woman. God bless all. Our fathers . wishing them Long life and prosperity."

Francis Okebe said:

"Happy father's day him but later you will come unfriend him,Una love nah Titanic lols."

Jimoh Ohunene Grace said:

"I love the word "for us". Happy father's day to all the responsible and faithful father's out there."

Davido and Eniola Badmus

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus isn’t to be found wanting when it comes to showing support for singer and her bestie, Davido.

The actress made sure to show up for the second show of the We Rise By Lifting Others (WRBLO) tour that went down in Toronto, Ontario.

Taking to her Instagram page, Badmus shared a photo showing the moment she had some private time with the 30BG musician.

