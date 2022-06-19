Shatta Michy celebrated herself as Ghana and other parts of the world marked this year's Father's Day on June 19

Michy who threw shades at Shatta Wale and other 'irresponsible fathers' revealed that their son, Majesty, had gifted her something while describing her as the 'world's best dad'

The post from Michy stirred mixed reactions online with a number of her followers wondering if she meant Shatta Wale was not responsible

Shatta Wale's ex-partner Michy, known in private life as Michelle Diamond Gbagbona, threw shades at some fathers as she celebrated Father's Day.

Sunday, June 19, 2022, marked Father's Day in Ghana and other parts of the world. Michy who has a son with Shatta Wale decided to ignore the musician and rather celebrate herself on the day.

Taking to her Instagram page, Michy shared a photo of herself in the company of their son, Alexander Majesty. The two looked lovely in their fine outfits.

Shatta Michy got a gift from her son Majesty on Father's Day

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photo, Michy went the controversial way with her caption which suggested that she was playing the role of a father and mother in Majesty's life. By extension, Michy sought to portray that Shatta Wale had neglected his duties as a father.

According to Michy, Majesty has recognised her role and even gifted her a card as the 'World's Best Dad'.

"My son gave me a Worlds Best Dad card & I don’t know if he was being sarcastic or cute call me zaddy from now on happy Father’s Day to my fellow responsible daddies✊✊ Have y’all noticed Father’s Day gifts are cheaper ?? ," she said.

Michy's fans react

The post from Michy got many of her followers talking. While some wished her a happy celebration, others wondered if Shatta Wale was irresponsible as Michy is suggesting

iamakua_sika_korankye said:

"Shatta is not responsible man upon all the bragging or he doesn’t recognize the boy as his son or what? ."

hottytv said:

"Eiii Father Michy ."

shatta_tina said:

"Happy Father’s Day to you michy wishing you all the best."

empressgoldiewoods said:

"Father's try and be responsible wai...so your gifts will change from towels to houses and cars."

akylah_music said:

"May God bless you for being a good and a responsible mother/father. He will grow up and take very good care of you too ."

