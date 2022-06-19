Actress and singer Hajia4Real has released a video of her father as she celebrates him on Father's Day

The video shared on her Instagram page shows Hajia4Real's to be a very handsome-looking man

Many followers of the Fine Girl hitmaker have been impressed by the man's good looks and have hailed him

Ghanaian socialite, actress, and music artiste Hajia4Real, known in private life as Mona Faiz Montrage, has shown off her father on social media.

Hajia4real shared a video of her daddy on Sunday, June 19, 2022, as Ghana and other parts of the world celebrated Father's Day. The video shows Mona's father to be a very handsome man.

In the video which was sighted on her Instagram page, Hajia4Real's father is seen dressed in a smock (fugu), which was made from northern kente.

The man sported a fine look and fair-complexioned skin with his grey hair and beard being matched by a pair of black spectacles.

The video showed Hajia4Real's handsome father sharing moments with his wife, daughter, and son.

Sharing the video, the Fine Girl singer expressed her appreciation for all the good things her daddy had done for her.

“There’s no possible way I could pay you back for all that you have done for me growing up, but I greatly appreciate all your hard work raising me. I wouldn’t be who I am today without you.” Happy Father’s Day chief MOCHACHO ALL THE WAY ," she said.

Fans hail Hajia4Real's father

The video of Hajia4Real's father has stirred excitement among her followers. Many have been impressed by the man's good looks even for his age.

mz_afraaa said:

"Soo handsome ❤️."

girlie__vi said:

"Damn I love that man … he is cute ❤️."

iamaisha.issah said:

"He is so handsome and adorable ."

roygeneralmadcap said:

"Very handsome Man ✌."

champion_family_official said:

"Daddy with swagg and energy ."

