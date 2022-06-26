Actress Fella Makafui caused a frenzy with eye-catching photos in which she flaunts her beauty and reveals maximum skin

Actress and business owner, Fella Makafui, sparked excitement with wild photos flaunting her beauty and revealing maximum skin in a dress with a high slit.

The actress caused a stir with her high-heels, long, black hair extensions and adorned her face with flawless makeup.

Fella Makafui posed for the photos in a bedroom, where she flexed her unblemished beauty and curves in the skin-tight outfit.

Photos of Fella Makafui. Credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Twitter

Fans couldn't stop themselves from showering love and complimenting the movie star in the comment section.

Actress and business owner, Fella Makafui, has sparked excitement with wild photos flaunting her beauty and revealing maximum skin in a dress with a high slit.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

People react to Fella Makafui's charming images.

@Nii_Martial said:

''Charlie Charlie MDK really dey enjoy oo eeii.''

@barbieannbae commented:

''Don’t b there and b imagining things. Wo b3 kom koraa Mdk nor dey fit chop am betters.''

@naturewaaa said:

''Borrow me ur heal eeeeerr.''

Fella Makafui Shares Delightful Photos Dripping with Cuteness

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Fella Makafui released new photos dripping with beauty and cuteness, and fans can't hold their excitement as seen in their reactions.

The famous Yolo star flexed her fashion qualities in an outfit by Bella Bejj that firmly held her curves, hair extensions, and transparent heels to complete her look.

The celebrated actress posted six snaps as she delivered different poses for the lens.

Not long ago, Fella Makafui warmed hearts with new candid photos of her daughter glowing with smiles.

The actress who doubles up as a brand influencer and serial entrepreneur also uploaded videos marketing a brand on her Instagram account.

In the photos, Island looked adorable in a colourful outfit as she beamed for a shot. The little angel seemed unaware when she was photographed in another frame.

Island is the heartbeat of Fella Makafui, and as a first-time mother, she expresses it in many forms, including sharing her daughter with the world. The actress is married to the award-winning rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, known professionally as Medikal.

Source: YEN.com.gh