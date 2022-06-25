Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has shown that she can do near-perfection impersonation in a TikTok video that was reposted on Instagram by Prince David Osei

The video shows the screen goddess acting as an interviewee 'Real NKB' and her lip sync as well as mannerisms were on point

Ghanaians on Instagram have reacted to the video, with most of them applauding Nadia for 'killing the role'

A TikTok video that has been shared on Instagram by actor Prince David Osei shows Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari hopping on to a TikTok challenge.

In the video, Nadia was wearing denim cap with matching denim jacket over a black shirt. With the audio of an interview playing in the background, the star actress acts like 'Real NKB', the man being interviewed.

Her actions, reactions and lip sync were well executed that Prince David Osei gave Nadia a thumbs up in the video's caption.

In the interview, the interviewee was asked that aside sex, what makes him happy in this world and he responded with a barrage of insults. Nadia's impersonation was so in sync with the audio that she has received applause from Ghanaians on the gram.

Yolo star Aaron Adatsi could not hide his surprise

Ahn ei

Moetwf was clueless about the language being spoken yet found the video hilarious

I no understand am ooo but sounds so funny

_nanayaa.amoah was full of admiration for the actress

Nadia be too much ❤️

Johnquayejnr6 had this to say

Yaro Nadia

Phyllis.nyarkoh seemed blown away with the performance

She's too much ❤️❤️

