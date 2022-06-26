Global site navigation

Delay Holds Private 40th Birthday Party, Amerado Performs (Videos)
Delay Holds Private 40th Birthday Party, Amerado Performs (Videos)

by  Jeffrey Mensah

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has celebrated her birthday in a grand style.

Delay turned 40 years old on Saturday, June 25, 2022, and decided to hold a mega celebration of her milestone.

Videos from the strictly by invitation party have popped up online showing a lot of merry mking around.

Delay's 40th birthday with Amerado
Delay's 40th birthday with Amerado
