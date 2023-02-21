Christian Atsu's workout video at the beach with regular beach and gym guys warms the hearts of Ghanaians even after his demise

A video of the late Black Stars player has surfaced where he worked out with some young men at the beach

Atsu was active and energetic in the videos and did not forget to socialize and make the young men feel special

A video of the late Black Stars player Christian Atsu working out with regular beach and gym boys has surfaced after his demise.

Atsu had ropes tied to his waist whiles he ran from one location to the other with the young men in the sand.

It was part of an exercise routine the late footballer did with the boys at the beach, who enjoyed his company.

In the video, one young man pointed out to Atsu and called him 'the man'. He was delighted to have such a big yet humble personality with him during the workout.

One of them asked Atsu how he felt about the workout, and he responded with a cheerful nod and a thumbs up whiles he tried to catch his breath.

Christian Atsu was dedicated to doing his best, putting a smile on people's faces and caring for those who needed his help.

Watch Christian Atsu's workout video below:

Netizens reacted to the beautiful moments of Christian Atsu at the beach:

iampenny_jafrica commented:

With all training just to make ends meet and then in flash, you are gone this is hard for me to accept

cl.eopatra7992 commented:

He was Soo full of life

tiana_nana_official commented:

Rip Christian

louispablomuzik01 commented:

We pray we shall meet him again one dayRest well champ

Christian Atsu dances with teammates in the dressing room before the earthquake

YEN.com.gh published earlier about how Christian Atsu celebrated with his teammates after their wild game on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

In the video, the Hatayspor players were spotted cheering Atsu on as they raised him in the air and held onto him. The video has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians as they admired how happy he looked in his last hours.

