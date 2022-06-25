Actress Jackie Appiah trended at number one on Twitter for several hours on Saturday after a video of her posh mansion emerged

Nigerian actress Luchy Donald shared the video of the mansion when she visited Jackie at Trassaco Estate near East Legon in Accra

After the clip surfaced online, netizens, particularly Ghanaians, have shared mixed reactions on the video of Jackie's mansion

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, dominated Twitter trends for hours on Saturday after a video of her magnificent mansion emerged on social media.

The clip spotlighting the mansion of the movie A-lister started making the rounds online after the Nigerian actress and producer, Luchy Donald, shared it online.

Luchy took a tour of the residence when she visited Jackie at Trassaco Estate in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

The Nigerian actress was blown away by the external and internal features as she toured the mansion with Jackie.

Jackie Appiah reportedly acquired the ''mighty'' house at Trasacco Estate in late 2021 and moved into the two-storey building in December of the same year.

Scores of netizens, particularly Ghanaians, have shared mixed reactions after the video of Jackie's mansion emerged.

Jackie's son Damien shares photos of new house

Still on the actress, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Jackie's son, Damien Agyemang, had earlier posted photos from the house on his Instagram page.

While Damien did not give any details about the place he took those pictures, the decor, swimming pool, and other items in his photos are the same as those in the videos.

