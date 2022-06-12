A brave gateman at the University of Ghana refused Samini entry after the musician left his electronic pass

The dancehall musician took to social media to vent his displeasure in a video as he sought to court disaffection for the gateman

Many who reacted to the musician's footage rather noted that the gateman was only doing his job

A gateman at the University of Ghana refused Samini entry into the school after he left his electronic pass, and the musician took to social media to vent his displeasure.

The musician's loud attempt to court public disaffection for the gateman instead garnered support from many for the gentleman.

The dancehall musician, born Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, narrated via Twitter that the gateman refused him entry because he left his electronic card to grant him access as stipulated by the university's regulations.

Narrating the incident

''I have two passes, one for my bikes, one for cars. Unfortunately, I switched cars and left my pass. Come and see Chirman of gatemen association ooo. Let’s make him popular eeh. The #gatechairman of Legon campus. You do all. Eventually, some sensible security come to beg Chairman for me,'' he shared with a video ranting.

The clip was meant to generate disaffection for the gateman, but several people who reacted insisted the gentleman was only doing his job.

Some social media users called out the public figure for his sense of self-entitlement. At the time of writing this report, Samini's clip had raked in over 100,000 views and tons of reactions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Ghanaians react to video

@edem_kojo1 said:

''What wrong has he done? Did he allow others to go? You know the right thing. Don’t make him look stupid for doing his work.''

@IamBlak said:

''Even Benzema misplaced his pass during the match against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge and he was refused entry until the card was found. That’s how laws work and it’s due to this kind of mentality that we’re still here today. You’re a musician doesn’t mean the law is below you.''

@Kobbisongh commented:

''Massa, there's an exception to every rule. It's Samini and I'm sure the gate knows he's a student there. There's a working camera too, so what's the big deal. It's not like every time he wants a free pass. He switched cars, so can't he make an exception? Mtcheeewww.''

@MrGotti10 said:

''Comot for there. You should lead by example and stop these unnecessary shenanigans.''

@kobbydrake commented:

''He didn’t intentionally leave his pass home, at least he’s explaining, just listen and think. The guy is just intentionally doing it. Samini is not someone you hardly know that you can’t let him pass for once.''

@adamsgeorgem commented:

''This gate pass thing no dey make sense at all. If I comot Haatso wey adey wan enter Evandy ah, why afor go endure the traffic for atomic then Okponglo then go through half of the campus, a whole tour before I get to a place that's less than 2km from the Haatso KFC junction?''

@dealdrain commented:

''If no law dey job for this country. Go park for Jubilee house and picnic there. Saa mo gyimie noaaa mo de te social media no, you’ll see if the laws work or not.''

@kwekuthehustle said:

''I don't get it, what offense has the guy committed? Is he allowed to allow people without passes in? If you don't have your pass, then you can't enter that simple. Park your car somewhere then walk go secof you be the yawa guy, jon.''

Samini Goes Back To School at GIMPA

YEN.com.gh previously reported that famous Ghanaian dancehall king, Samini Dagaati, who will turn 41 in December 2022, has returned to the classroom to continue his formal education from where he left off. In a post on his verified Instagram handle, the renowned musician revealed that he was studying at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

He also shared a video from a presentation he was involved in as a class group and encouraged anyone wishing to further their education to do so without thinking it is too late in any way.

Samini Shows off his Tall and Smart Daughter

Meanwhile, the musician has taken pride in his daughter's growth as she clocks another milestone.

Samini' daughter, Yelisung, started studying at the Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls (FBA) in the UK, and he took to Instagram to celebrate her.

The father of three lovely girls indicated that he wanted to share in his 11-year-old daughter's achievement, as she begins ''a new chapter'' in her life.

