Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has shared a beautiful photo from her recent vacation out of the country

The photo which comes after a video of the actress' Trassaco mansion caused a stir online shows her slaying and posing

Many people have reacted praising Jackie's beauty and encouraging her to have more of such vacations

Award-winning actress Jackie Appiah has been trending on social media following within the past one following the emergence of a video of her mansion at Trassaco estate.

The video which had Jackie taking Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds on a tour of the house after she visited Ghana recently showed the house to be a very magnificent edifice.

Not long after the video hit the internet, a number of Ghanaians took to social media to lament, Many of those people were left wondering how she financed such a big project.

Jackie Appiah has shared a photo from her latest vacation Photo source: @jackieappiah

As if to rub salt into their injuries about her mansion, Jackie Appiah has given her critics more things to worry about with her new photo.

The latest photo shared on her Instagram page shows the actress showing off more of her luxurious lifestyle. This time, she having fun on a vacation abroad.

In the photo, Jackie is seen dressed in a short black-coloured bodycon with a white unbuttoned shirt over. She wore a black pair of slippers with a green bag strapped to her midsection. Behind Jackie in the photo were pigeons and white men and women.

Sharing the photo, Jackie stated she prefers to live a life of only vacations. That is, the two halves of each year should be vacations for her.

"I need a vacation of 6 months. Twice a year," she said.

Jackie Appiah's fans react to vacation photo

Jackie Appiah's photo from her vacation has got many people reacting. While some talked about her desire to use all the year for vacation, others talked about her beauty.

ameyawtv said:

"You deserve it!"

itz_brigiton said:

"But I thought you go on vacation every month? ."

chelciemccoy said:

"That's the whole year."

itz_payson_one said:

"The Queen herself❤️ no be synthetic queens bia."

Exclusive details of how Jackie Appiah started building her plush Trassaco mansion 10 years ago drop

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that ace broadcaster Randy Abbey had defended the Jackie Appiah saying the plush mansion was started about 10 years ago.

Randy Abbey who was speaking on his show on Metro TV indicated that Jackie had other sources of income apart from acting.

