Reggae and Dancehall music superstar Samini's first offspring, Theresa Samini, has turned up for her prom night in a grandstyle

Theresa who lives and schools in Canada rocked a stylish black gown which made her beauty stand out on the night

The prom night photos shared by Theresa Samini has stirred reactions from some of her online followers

Theresa Samini, the first daughter (child) of Reggae and Dancehall music star Samini, has grown into a beautiful young lady.

Theresa who is based in Canada with her mother has popped up with new beautiful on social media. The photos were taken from Theresa's prom night.

In the photos sighted on her Instagram page, Theresa looked gorgeous as she rocked a black gown with flowery designs made with lace.

Samini's daughter Theresa 'slayed' for her prom in Canada Photo source: @pr3ttyfacetessa

Source: Instagram

The spaghetti hand dress had a low cut in front showing parts of the teenager's chest. She chose a weave-on with a similar colour to the dress to complete her fine look.

Two of photos had Theresa standing. The first showed the details of the dress from the front side while the second photo showed her behind with a long train to the dress.

In the third and fourth photos, Theresa sat down and gave different poses while holding her phone in one hand.

The surroundings of Theresa's location for the photos were beautiful and looked serene with a lot of greenery around.

Sharing the photos, Theresa used her caption to indicate that it was her look for her school's prom night.

"Prom 2K22," she said.

Peeps hail Samini's daughter

The photos from Theresa's prom has got many reactions online. While some praised her for her beauty and style, others congratulated her for completing secondary school.

theyyluvv_rose said:

"omggg yr gorgeous!."

racheldavid_ said:

"THE BADDEST EVERR."

saraheseosa said:

"So pretty ."

marysamini said:

"Congratulations sweetie ❤️❤️❤️."

Theresa Samini's 18th birthday

The prom photos of Samini's daughter comes just about four months after she enter adulthood. Theresa turned 18 years old in February.

Her father who flew to Canada to surprise her shared videos of the lovely scenes at Theresa's birthday party with a strong warning for boys to keep off her.

Source: YEN.com.gh