Popular Tiktoker, Asantewaa, and her manager Cassius' have re-aroused dating rumours over a new video spotlighting their admirable chemistry

The two were spotted at the music video premiere of rapper Kwame Yogot at East Legon in Accra on Friday

While some netizens questioned her sartorial selection, many raised concerns about the married entertainer's special bond with her manager

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Tiktok star Asantewaa and her manager Cassius' special chemistry has reignited suspicions that the two are involved in a romantic relationship outside their work.

The entertainer's previous attempts to dismiss the claims and rumours seemed unconvincing to many because of her special social media bond with her manager.

Asantewaa and Cassius were spotted at the music video premiere of rapper Kwame Yogot, born Kenneth Kyeremateng, at East Legon in Accra on Friday, July 1.

Photos of Asantewaa and her manager. Credit: nkonkonsa/asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

The two were captured on camera when Asantewaa moved to lock arms with her manager at the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The footage reignited dating rumours about one of Ghana's most-talk-about TikTokers and her manager when it surfaced online.

Some netizens expressed concerns that the legally married entertainer's late outing with another person who wasn't her husband, Jeffery Obiri Boahen.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Peeps react to video

Naima_nd said:

''Music promoter, at what time will you get to KASOA? Anaa mab)dam .''

Rambovelly commented:

''This manager things dea, hmmmm.''

Rambovelly claimed:

''The guy dey chop the thing.''

Vera_whyt_ commented:

''Confidential level❤️❤️ no make up no filter .''

Busmuro_yekini said:

''If not these two wouldn’t know TikTok you’ve to have a manager. What’s he managing you for ? Lol.''

Spongee_prince commented:

''So TikTok too they have a manager for it eiii.''

Maa_Vee commented:

''Ahosheshe paa nie. Eeeis, forcing to hold him.''

Asantewaa Flaunts Her Fresh 'Chest'

Still on TikTAsatewaa, born Martina Dwamena, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the TikToker wowed in a video dancing to the Vulindlela song by Brenda Nokuzola Fassie.

The famous Ghanaian social media personality appeared in the video sporting different South African-themed outfits as she jammed to the late iconic singer's epic song.

Asantewaa is one of the few Ghanaian TikTokers who continues to dominate the platform with her captivating talent, fashion sense, and videos.

Asantewaa's Mother-In-Law Finally Speaks

Meanwhile, Asantewaa's mother-in-law has spoken about the marriage between the social media influence and her son, Jeffrey Obiri-Boahen.

Asantewaa got married to Jeffrey, the son of NPP Deputy General Secretary Nana Obiri Boahen in a simple ceremony in 2017.

While they had lived peacefully, the 28-year-old's emergence as a social media influencer has put the spotlight on their marriage.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh