Actress and entrepreneur, Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger has showered praises on Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay

Giving her speech at the 40th birthday party of Delay, she eulogised Delay and revealed why she named her daughter after the ace media personality

She listed a number of things that Delay has done for her and for which she can never stop offering her appreciation to her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress and entrepreneur, Ellen Korkor Asante, popularly known as Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger has eulogised Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay.

She thanked Delay for the immeasurable support she has shown her over the years since they met.

Delay and Korkor Afia Schwar. Photo Source: @ellenasantekorkor @delayghana

Source: Instagram

Sharing a speech at Delay's 40th private birthday bash, Korkor revealed that she named her daughter after the ace media personality because of how she picked her from “nowhere” and guided her to where she is now.

She hinted at how Delay was the first person to shelter her when she moved to Accra.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

"Delay, you made me. I just can't describe how grateful I am because I was a nobody. You were the first person to rent an apartment for me when I came to Accra.

Sharing a personal story on the party floor, she went on to say that due to the impact Delay has on her life, she was able to start her own business or running a restaurant on the streets of Accra.

"I can proudly say that I owe a restaurant in Accra due to your influence. No wonder I named my daughter after you, Deloris Frimpong Manso. I love you Delay. you have done a lot for me. Right from my humble beginning at Nkwakaw, words will fail me if I talk about all you've done for me."

Korkor further noted that she will never stop expressing her appreciation towards Delay regardless of some comments shared by other former cast members of the TV series who have alleged that they were used and underpaid during the production of the hit tv series, Afia Schwarzenegger.

Delay then thanked God for connecting the two of them during the making of another season of the all-time hit tv series, 'Afia Schwarzenegger'.

Responding to Ellen Asante Korkor's sweet speech, she said,

Saturday night was good. Love you too @ellenasantekorkor Grateful to God for connecting us! Elohim be praised always

Delay Holds Private 40th Birthday Party, Amerado Performs (Videos)

Delay turned 40 years old on Saturday, June 25, 2022, and decided to hold a mega celebration of her milestone.

Videos from the strictly by invitation party have popped up online showing a lot of merry-making around.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh