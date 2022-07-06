Ghanaian TV personality Anita Akufo visited St Mary ' s Girls SHS and was welcomed like a queen by the thoughtful students

TV ' The excited ladies gave a heartwarming citation as a welcome token as they cheered on their Outstanding Woman Media Personality of the year

Anita shared photos and videos of the event on her Instagram page as she thanked the students for hosting her

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian tv personality Anita Akuffo on Saturday, June 2nd 2022, visited the St Mary's Girls SHS as the students had selected her as their Outstanding Woman Media Personality of the year.

Anita was honoured as part of the school's SRC Week celebration. St Marys joined forces with their brother school Accra Academy and had Kidi feature at the event as his alma mater invited him.

Photo: Anita Akuffo Visits St Marys Girls SHS Source: ann_ita1

Source: Instagram

The excited ladies welcomed Anita like a queen as she was guided by the cadet and taken to an audition filled with students who eulogised her in a heartwarming citation.

She could not help but smile and thank the scholars of St Mary's. Anita looked gorgeous at the event as she graced the occasion in a beautiful black and brown outfit with a red bag and red heels to match.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She recently shared more photos from the event and thanked the students of St Marys for honouring and hosting her. The photos of the citation impressed fans as they congratulated Anita.

Social Media Reactions

boluoyeyipo wrote:

You really deserve it beautiful queen congratulations to you

_naa_klorkor also said:

Well deserved Anita❤️

judithsabba commented saying:

You deserve it❤️❤️❤️ you are my little angel mentor

blaq_priest1 : congratulated her:

Congrats First Lady ❤️

juliana_serwaah_duah said:

You deserve it Anny God higher

kwahuniba_nana_sei also wrote:

You’re a definition of a role model to the young Girls, you deserve this honour ❤️❤️

juliana_serwaah_duah was happy for anita she said:

Wow this is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ God work done Anny you deserve more

Kumawood Sensation Don Little Seen In The Company Of A Beautiful Lady Bigger Than Him; Video Stirs Reaction

In other news, Kumawood actor Don Little was seen in a romantic mood with a beautiful lady twice his size, which got folks talking.

Musician, Ak Songstress, shared the video as the romantic pair looked into each other's eyes whiles Ak's 'My Proposal' played in the background.

Fans saw the video and reacted to it as they were surprised to see Don with someone twice his size; others, however, found the love affair cute.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh