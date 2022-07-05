Jackline Mensah made a narrow escape after her home got engulfed in flames in an unfortunate accident

She shared photos of the sad incident on her Instagram page and stated that the fire almost cost her her life

The sad event generated a lot of attention as many Ghanaians sympathised with the Tik Tok star and wished her well

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Popular Tik Tok star Jackline Mensah has shared a sad incident that occurred in her home. The social media sensation shared some photos and videos of her home engulfed in flames.

On her Instagram page, she posted a video which showed flame marks on her face.

Photo: Jackline Mensah shares photos of accident Source: jackline_mensah

Source: Instagram

In the other photos she posted, her room was in a dejected state as the flames had got to the roof and other parts of the room, leaving the place ashy and numerous items destroyed.

The unfortunate occurrence has left Jackline in a sad state. She said she almost lost her life in the accident.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Well-wishers saw her Instagram posts and felt bad for the young lady. They showed her sympathy and hoped for the best for her.

Social Media Reacts To Jackline Mensah's Close Shave

sammybaahflex said:

Awwww sorry @jackline_mensah. God will replace you soonest

thebakershousegh felt sorry for Jackline as they said:

OMG so sorry …Thank God for your life ….What God Cannot Do Does Not Exist

ny_cheery_ also wished her well saying:

I'm gald you still have life you will get multiples of what you have lost dear ❤️❤️❤️

danieljeddman also wrote:

Omg im so sorry! I’m glad you’re ok

johndumelo1 also said:

Glad u are ok

Becca Says That Being A Female In The Ghanaian Music Industry is Challenging

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer, Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, popularly known in showbiz as Becca, has stated that women in the music industry here in Ghana are faced with numerous challenges.

According to the 'You Lied To Me' hitmaker, women in the Ghanaian music industry do not get the needed support on their musical journey.

She applauded fellow musician, MzVee for her incredible journey as a woman in the music scene..

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh