Renowned blogger Zion Felix was taken out by his Baby Mama, Mina, on his birthday, and the footage of them chilling together stirred reaction on social media

There has been a lot of drama surrounding the love life of Zion, as he is in an entanglement with two women

Folks were happy to see the pair together as they reacted with some interesting comments, whiles others wished Zion a happy birthday

Popular blogger and content creator, ZionFelix has had a lot of drama surrounding his love life, having found himself in a complex relationship with two beautiful women.

Zion was in a relationship with Minalyn Lawani when Erica Kyem, a lady based in Italy, came into the picture. Zion had kids with both women making the entanglement an extra complex one.

Photo: Zion Felix & Minalyn Source: minalyntouch

Source: Instagram

It was reported that the pair's relationships hit the rocks, but it seems the two are trying to rekindle the fire that was quenched from their union.

The renowned blogger turned 31 on July 7, and Mina did something romantic that made fans happy. She took Zion out for a lovely dinner.

Mina and Zion were seen together alongside their baby girl Adepa. A lady identified as Mina's sister also joined them on the occasion. Some folks are rooting for Zion to be with Mina than Erica Kyem.

YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting comments on the pair's night out.

annabel_the_angel said:

Team Mina we are winning

akua_burniton

Team Mina

gladys.kwarteng.712 was excited as she said:

Happy birthday to you man of the moment

Source: YEN.com.gh