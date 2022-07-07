A throwback video of Sarkodie and late high-life legend Castro in the studio, recording their hit song ''Onyame Ehyira'' has racked up views online

The 8th anniversary of Castro's absence has got many folks remembering the impact he had on the Ghana Music Industry

The video was shared on Facebook, and Ghanaians could not help but reminisce about the good old days when Castro was with us

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian high-life legend Theophilus Tagoe popularly known as Castro, on July 6, 2014, left a void in the hearts of Ghanaians after he went on a boat cruise in Ada and never returned. After years of not being found, the veteran music star was pronounced dead.

July 6 2022, was the 8th anniversary of Castro's death, and Ghanaians were filled with nostalgia as many eulogised him and recollected fond memories of Castro.

Photo: Sarkodie And Castro Source: We Are Sark Addicts﻿, Instagram

Source: UGC

An interesting and memorable throwback video has surfaced online, increasing nostalgia for the music ace. In the video, Sarkodie was with Castro in the studio recording their hit song ''Onyame Ehyira.'' At the time of release, it was one of the biggest songs in Ghana.

In the video, Sarkodie can be seen in a joyful mood as he did a funny dance while the song played. Castro also jammed to their record with him as they both waved a white handkerchief.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It was as if they knew they had just done the perfect song. A 'Sark Native' shared the video on Facebook and reminisced about the good times when Castro was here.

''We Are Sark Addicts'' quoted the video, which was posted in 2018 with the caption ''Castro''

Social Media Reactions

Abenaa Yaago Martinson said:

Castro was crazically talented

Yunqvyruz Ori

I still have this track....one of my favorites

Gloria Gold was teary as she said:

Awww Castro hmmmmm, we missed you paaaa

Tawiah Claiming also said:

It's been 8yrs already since the tragic incident of Castro Happened Under We still hope u are alive❤

In other news, Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah has impressed numerous citizens with her decent way of dressing.

YEN.com.gh compiled five different occasions her choice of dress attracted praise from multiple people.

The actress has in recent times become famous for covering up and not showing as much skin as some of her counterparts in the industry.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh