Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo has made a video showing her excitement after her cat conceived four kittens

Poloo could not hold back her excitement as she used the birth as an opportunity to pray for pregnant women, using her cat, which was now a new mother, as a contact

Netizens saw the video on her page and reacted as they found it cute and thoughtful for the actress to pray for others

Ghanaian actress and social media personality Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has shared an interesting video on her social media page, which has got many folks talking.

In the video, the actress celebrated her cat giving birth. She was extremely excited and called her cat a 'strong woman.'

Photo: Akuapem Poloo saying prayer Source: akuapem_poloo

The owner was filled with pride after her pet delivered four kittens. She said an interesting prayer which impressed many.

She used her pet as a point of contact to intercede for all pregnant women and wished them a safe delivery just like that of her cat.

Fans saw the video and admired the cute kittens. They also admired Poloo for having pregnant ladies in her thoughts.

Social Media Reactions

melanated_kvng said:

Wow it reminds me of when I had cats growing up. They use to be so wild after birth. Yours is real calm

alphafemale_pac also wrote:

Dash me one now babe, my love for cats eh❤️❤️❤️❤️. Congratulations dear

trendygatesgh was in love with the cute kittens:

Aww so cute please lay a warm towel on the floor for them. The floor is too cold for the little ones.

sirpapab

Amen Osofo Maame Please when are we going to do a fasting and prayer meeting for Ghana and also for Ghana football team, say you know we are coming to play in 2022 Qatar World Cup right?

efya_harmless also commented:

Pls when are we doing the naming ceremony

Source: YEN.com.gh