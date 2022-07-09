Star actress and presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, has shared new sensational photos in several gorgeous dresses for the gram

The television show host was photographed in different hair extensions as she flexed her impressive sartorial choices

Entertainment personalities and fans of the screen goddess have complimented her looks and sense of style

Award-winning actress and presenter Nana Ama McBrown announced her return to the United Showbiz with stunning visuals in multiple glorious ensembles on July 2.

The A-list movie star continues to show off her fashion credentials and beauty with more photos adorned in stylish outfits for the gram.

Nana Ama McBrown flaunted her lovely hair extensions while posing for the shots. She looked flawless.

On Friday and Saturday, the host of the United Showbiz splashed the frames on her socials in dresses with sparkly stones.

''Do what you like because I am not in your SHOES,'' she captioned the first images.

After uploading the second frames on Saturday, she captioned them as:

''You Only Live Once.''

Entertainment personalities, including actress Nadia Buari, and fans of the screen goddess have complimented her looks and sartorial selections.

Read some of the comments below:

Actress Iamnadiabuari said:

''Gorgeous.''

Kenyan.god commented:

''We are not in your heels.''

Jiggyislit__ said:

''Queening .''

Don_morrini commented:

''I pray God gives me a woman beautiful, smart, and funny as u are .''

Joyceoseinketia said:

''The original empress.''

Official_clipperking commented:

''Beautiful queen.''

Nana Ama McBrown: Actress Glows in See-Through Golden Outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown returned to the screen after a long hiatus.

The media personality announced her return with an artwork spotlighting the panellists she will be hosting on the United Showbiz on Saturday, July 2.

''Because He Lives #HerExcellency is Back on #UNITEDSHOWBIZ. Are We Ready For The New VIBE @utvghana. THIS SATURDAY IS Don't Miss Out,'' she wrote.

Nana Ama McBrown Drops Fresh Photos

Not long ago, Nana Ama McBrown uploaded traffic-stopping photos on Instagram where she flexes her unblemished and ageless beauty.

The UTV presenter, 44, released the sensational frames donning a dress of multiple colours.

McBrown delivered different poses with the same background but did not show much skin for her fans to drool over.

Meanwhile, the actress recently gave her fans and followers a glimpse into her Sunday relaxation at a hotel in Takoradi in the Western Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh