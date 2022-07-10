Adinkra Pie CEO's wife, Anita Sefa Boakye, has pulled the plug on lingering rumours of a break in their marriage

Anita shared a beautiful photo of herself and her husband, Barima Osei Mensah, in a loved-up pose while affirming her love with emojis

There had been longstanding rumours in the past few days concerning the couple's marriage, with some blogs suggesting it had already collapsed

Anita Sefa Boakye, the wife of Adinkra Pie CEO Barima Osei Mensah, has watered down rumours of troubles in their marriage.

Rumours surfaced on social media on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, that Barima Osei and Anita's marriage which happened in November 2021, had hit the rocks.

According to the rumours which have been circulating on gossip platforms, the couple's marriage had reached a point of no return and was expected to be broken apart on Thursday.

Anita Sefa Boakye has shared a loved-up photo with her husband Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Days after the rumours, Anita popped up with a response which suggests there are no marital problems as being speculated.

In an update on her Whatsapp status, a screenshot of which has found its way onto social media, Anita shared a loved-up photo with her husband.

The photo, which was sighted on various Instagram blogs, showed Anita and her husband looking good with their heads together. To buttress her point, Anita added love emojis to the photo.

Anita's husband also reacts to breakup rumours

Meanwhile, Anita Sefa Boakye's husband has also reacted to the lingering rumours of a breakup.

In a Whatsapp status which's screenshot has been shared by @zionfelixdotcom, the Adinkra Pie CEO has seemingly denied the rumours.

In the Whatsapp status, a seemingly shocked Adinkra laughed off the rumours while lamenting over the attitude of some Ghanaians.

