Star actress, Kafui Danku, has delighted hearts with blissful photos of herself, her beautiful daughter, and her son

One of the images show the movie personality and her children having alone time together with their father missing in the picture

Earlier frames spotlights the actress posing in front of a luxury whip, and fans trooped to the comment sections of her posts to express admiration

Beautiful actress Kafui Danku has delighted hearts with adorable photos of herself, her daughter Baby Lorde, and her son Titan.

The Ghanaian movie personality uploaded one of the photos Saturday, erupting droves of sweet comments from fans.

The actress and her children posed for the camera in casual outfits, with Titan looking distracted.

Photos of actress Kafui Danku and her kids. Credit: kafuidanku

Source: Instagram

Kafui Danku's significant other was missing in the cute picture with her children. The actress earlier shared images posing by a deluxe whip before the photo with her kids.

She grabbed the attention of many social media users who expressed admiration for her and the kids.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Social media reactions

Mistyboat.1 said:

''Cute family .''

Ephia_papabi commented:

''You guys look amazing .''

Nephron_official said:

''Beautiful family.''

Sandra_agyapomaa commented:

''Wow.''

Michy and Her Son

In another story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Michy, the baby mama of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, is without a doubt a doting parent to her son Alexander Majesty, and the duo loves each other's company.

The pair shared amazing and exciting moments in their home while Majesty was headbanging to Nautyca's latest single, Ok.

Majesty left his mother in shock with his wild head-bumping moves as he vibed to the new banger featuring his mother.

Source: YEN.com.gh