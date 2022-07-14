Ghanaian musician Sarkodie has warmed the hearts of fans with a cute father-daughter moment he had with Titi in a video

In the footage, Titi is seen approaching her dad and hugging him tightly; the cute pair were in matching all-white attire on their day out

The beautiful moment went viral on social media as folks could not get over the irresistible pair and reacted to the footage

Ghanaian musician Sarkodie warmed the hearts of fans after footage of him chilling with his daughter, Titi, surfaced.

In the video, the adorable pair bonded as they wore matching white sneakers and white tops. A proud Sarkodie called Titi, who was just a few meters away from him, over, and she hugged him tightly upon getting to his side.

Photo: Sarkodie & Titi Source: titi_sarkcess

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie makes fatherhood very palatable as he spends a lot of time with his daughter, who is living the life as her dad takes her along on his many trips. At a young age, Titi has already been to numerous places, thanks to her dad.

Recently, the pair were spotted chilling in a vehicle and singing Sarkodie's 'Fungazi' in harmony. Fans have reacted to the latest video of the cute duad as they fawned over them.

YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting comments from peeps.

kwamezack_ wrote:

This is so adorable

nyameba_posh also commented:

She’s beautiful

amapocquiyah was also impressed:

So cute

Source: YEN.com.gh