Musician Stonebwoy has been captured with rapper Sarkodie's daughter Adalyn Owusu Addo, also known as Titi, in Germany

The two were videoed on tape with another little princess after the musician finished a show in the European country

Fans who saw the clip shared by blogger Ghkwaku took to the comment section to compliment Stonebwoy for the humble gesture

Musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, known professionally as Stonebwoy, was spotted with rapper Sarkodie's daughter Adalyn Owusu Addo, also known as Titi, in Germany.

The dancehall musician posed with six-year-old Titi and another girl for the camera after a show in the European country.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy is seen smiling for the camera while the little princesses expressed no delightful facial emotions.

Photos of Stonebwoy, Titi, and Sarkodie. Credit: Ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

One could hardly tell how the girls felt about meeting the Ghanaian international superstar and award-winning musician.

The video, however, garnered the sweet reactions of netizens on social media after it emerged.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Peeps react on social media

Coco_abena asked:

''What about the other girl .''

Mingles_1 replied:

''@coco_abena Sark en niece.''

Ogbeboy commented:

''Stonebwoy genuinely humble ❤️.''

Shakuur_die_fi_rich_ said:

''Humble man.''

Polley.joel.40 said:

''Wow nice one.''

Source: YEN.com.gh