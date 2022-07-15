YEN.com.gh brings you the top five trendy stories and events that happened during the course of the week

This week witnessed the passing of legendary highlife musician, Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, who was known in showbiz as AB Crenstil

Akufo-Addo was spotted having a good time at the France National celebration which was held here in Ghana amidst current economic crisis

UTV was under heat after Chairman Wontumi sued the station and five others from the show for airing a show that sought to defame him

In this week of news that topped the trends, hit interment show United Showbiz on UTV was under fire. Chairman Wontumi decided to sue UTV for airing a show that sort to bring his image to disrepute.

Also, Akufo-Addo was spotted dancing and having a good time at the France National Day celebration amidst the current economic crisis.

The week also saw the passing of legendary highlife musician, AB Crenstil which shock many Ghanaians.

1. AB Crentsil: Legendary Ghanaian Highlife Musician Passes On

Ghanaian Highlife legend, Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, who was known in showbiz as AB Crentsil has passed on at the age of 79.

The death of the celebrated musician was confirmed by sound engineer Fred Kyei Mensah who is popularly known as Fredyma. He confirmed the heartbreaking news on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in a Facebook post.

Fredyma intimated that the veteran singer had been sick for some time now.

2. President Nana Akuffo Addo Dances With French Ambassador To Ghana On Stage; Ghanaians React

Ghanaian President Nana Akuffo Addo was present at the France National Day Celebration. The president turned heads as he was spotted dancing with the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne-Sophie Avé.

The French community in Ghana celebrated France National Day, also known as Bastille Day, a major event in French history as it marked a significant revolution that happened on 14 July 1790.

3. Afia Schwarzenegger Files Lawsuit Against Chairman Wontumi And Maurice Ampaw Worth GH¢8m

Ghanaian actress and comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger, has confirmed that she has sued the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

She hinted that she is counter-suing Chairman Wontumi and lawyer Maurice Ampaw for GH¢8 million.

This comes on the back of Chairman Wontumi suing Afia Schwarzenegger for GH¢2 million on the basis of defamation after she accused him of being in an amorous relationship with her which he denied.

Afia Schwarzenegger alleged in a series of social media posts that she has had amorous relations with Chairman Wontumi.

4. Fadda Dickson speaks to Wontumi over Afia Schwar's claims on McBrown's show

The management of United Television has apologised to Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The station's apology is in relation to the recent appearance of Afia Schwarzenegger on its United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

Schwar, while on the show, lambasted Chairman Wontumi, who had instituted a court action against her over her claims that Wontumi had an affair with her.

Following the show, many Ghanaians on social media have fired the host, the station, and panellists for allowing Schwar to badmouth Wontumi and others on the show.

5. More trouble for McBrown, Schwar, Fadda Dickson others as Wontumi sues them

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi, has reportedly filed a suit against Nana Ama McBrown, Fadda Dickson, Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame A Plus, and Mr Logic.

The suit follows claims Afia Schwar made about Wontumi on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, which was hosted by McBrown.

Afia Schwarzenegger had insisted on the show that she once had an amorous relationship with Wontumi.

In her latest submission on the saga, Afia Schwar stated that her affair with Chairman Wontumi, as Antwi Boasiako is popularly known, was not a one-night stand, but they dated for over 16 months.

