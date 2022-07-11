Friends, family members and industry colleagues gathered on Sunday, July 10 to celebrate veteran actor Olu Jacob’s 80th birthday

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment the celebrant arrived at the venue where many were waiting to celebrate with him

A different video also captured Jacobs gracing the stage with to cut his birthday cake as guests at the party cheered him on

Veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs is receiving his flowers while he is very much alive and this is all thanks to his wife, Joke Silva, and other family members.

The actress threw a major 80th birthday party for her darling husband and many in the entertainment industry showed up for an aged Jacobs who has impacted their careers in one way or another.

Video shows moment Olu Jacobs arrived at his birthday party. Photo: @ajokesilva

A lovely video spotted on social media captured the moment a frail-looking Jacobs arrived at the venue of the celebration where many were already waiting for him in anticipation.

The actor was led into the hall by a family member and he quickly made his way to a special seat which had been reserved for him.

A different portion of the video showed the actor seated with some of his close pals as the MC carried on with activities for the day.

Watch below:

Olu Jacobs cuts his cake

Another interesting highlight of the day happened when the veteran actor was called on stage to cut his birthday cake.

Jacobs was spotted in front of the cake as everyone in the hall rose to their feet and honoured him with a song before he cut the cake.

Watch the clip below:

More congratulatory messages pour in

omonioladasmola_1 said:

"God bless your new Age papa . A great Legend ."

zemaye said:

"Hbd sir,may u life long I'm good health of mind and body in Jesus mighty name Amen na who take care of me I go take care of for old age and sickness!YES I SAID SO!!"

lammy916 said:

"Happy birthday our wonderful daddy...wishing you sound health, sound mind and more long life."

realchiomaude said:

"A beautiful evening. God loves him greatly. He has a fantastic family."

blessed_unique2 said:

"Chaiiiiiiiiiwhat a life. If we can sit down, think deep,reflect and analyze then we wil know that there is nothing worth been proud of because our stay here is not permanent so why the killing and envy Look how energetic,action and No nonsense King in almost all the movie look now. Hmmmm Lifeeeee Happy birthday legendAge gracefully Sir."

iamsmilebaba said:

"At the end it’s about who truly loves you not who you live. Joke silver has shown that she’s a virtues woman sho should be celebrated for celebrating and loving her husband till the very end. May the lord almighty give us such a woman even in our trying times."

Comic star Princess gushes over Olu Jacobs as he clocks 80

Legit.ng reported that comedienne Princess left many Nigerians gushing after she shared throwback photos of her and veteran actor Olu Jacobs.

Princess, in her statement, referred to the veteran actor, who clocks 80 on July 11, 2022, as her teacher and guardian.

She revealed Olu Jacobs taught her confidence, leaving many of her colleagues, as well as fans and followers, gushing.

