Ogedengbe Precious Princess, a professional barber based in Lagos has shared her experience in the profession dominated by men

Ogedengbe who is popularly called Princesscutz has recently been stunning internet users with her skills in handling men's hair

The pretty barber based in Ajah has also given Nigerian singer, Davido a haircut and this was a plus to her as a celebrity stylist

A pretty female barber with the professional name, Princesscutz has stunned Nigerians with her skills in the male-dominated craft.

Princess shared her professional experience recently with YEN.com.gh and she revealed that she has even given Nigerian singer, Davido a haircut.

Princess said she became a professional barber in 2017. Photo credit: Ogedengbe Precious Princess.

How I became a barber

According to Princess who is from Edo state, she became a barber in 2017. She has however gone on to establish her own shop.

Currently, a student of the National Open University of Nigera, NOUN, Princess' works has been much appreciated online.

I gave Davido a haircut

One of the major milestones in Princess' career were the moments she gave popular singer, Davido haircuts. She said the singer liked it.

Her words:

"I have given him haircuts on several occasions. He loved the haircuts, posted it and tagged me on his IG story."

Princess also revealed to YEN.com.gh that she has many male admirers due to her line of work.

