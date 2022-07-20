Star actress Jackie Appiah has flown to have a vacation in Dubai with her manager, Samira Yakubu

In one of the videos from their vacation, Jackie and her manager have gone swimming with the actress rocking a swimsuit

Jackie Appiah's daring costume for swimming has got many of her admirers on social media wowed

Award-winning actress Jackie Appiah continues to live her life to the fullest. The latest to come from her is a vacation in Dubai.

Jackie recently flew to the United Arab Emirates capital with her manager, Samira Yakubu, to have some fun. One of the activities the two engaged in was swimming.

In a video which has surfaced on social media, Jackie is seen inside the swimming pool with Samira.

Jackie Appiah has been chilling in Dubai Photo source: @jackieappiah, @sweet_mame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah's swimwear look

For once, the video showed Jackie Appiah rocking swimwear on social media. The swimwear is multi-coloured with spaghetti straps.

Initially, Jackie had a white maxi shirt covering the swimsuit as she sat in what looked like a tent with her manager.

After conversing for a while, the two were spotted swimming with Jackie getting daring by removing the cover cloth.

Watch the video as sighted on @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Jacki's fans react to her swimming video

The video of Jackie and her manager has got many fans talking. For a lot of them, this is the first time they are seeing Jackie is such a daring outfit and they are surprised.

3891leticia said:

"Eiii now di33 we have dared herall die bi die ampa,she is showing off small small,she go join soon but hey first class di33 nie oooo."

daniel02ampiaw said:

"Jackie show them they will travel there and also enjoy some. She know herself ."

maame_serwaah2018 said:

"Jackie in swimsuit ……the body has always been private."

wenawumetiti said:

"So what should she wear to swim other than a swimming costume? Whats wrong with taking a pic or video in a swimming costume when you are at the beach or pool. It's not a private pool. There are hundreds of people at the same venue who can see her in swimsuit."

Jackie Appiah Hosts Mr Beautiful, Other Actors In Her Mansion

Meanwhile, Jackie Appiah recently opened the doors of her much-talked-about mansion at Trasacco estate in Accra.

This time, the award-winning actress hosted several of her colleagues in the Ghanaian movie industry in her home.

In a video which has been shared by movie producer Famous Multimedia, Jackie is seen showing her visitors around the house.

Source: YEN.com.gh