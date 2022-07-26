Tracey Boakye has been spotted chilling in a big beautiful mansion with a nice interior leaving folks impressed

The actress is reportedly getting married soon, and the excitement on her face was evident as she smiled gleefully throughout the footage

Tiwa Savage's 'Somebody's Son' played in the background as she walked and danced around the luxurious home

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress and media personality Tracey Boakye has been spotted in a big beautiful mansion that has left folks gushing.

Tracey is getting married soon, and her cheerful smile told it all as she shined her beautiful white teeth throughout the video.

Tracey Boakye Chills In Big Beautiful Mansion Source: tracy_boakye_girl

Source: Instagram

The announcement was made by the Kumawood actress recently, and it sent social media into a frenzy as folks itched to know who the lucky man was. Still, Tracey has remained tight-lipped about the details as she soaks in the joyous feeling of being hitched.

The empress walked joyously around the luxurious edifice as she posed for the cameras. The video made Tracey's opulent lifestyle evident as the gorgeous mansion had numerous expensive cars in the compound and a pretty interior to die for. It is no surprise the actress goes by the nickname "Landlady."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video excited fans as they were glad to see her happy. They praised her beauty and congratulated her ahead of her big day. YEN.com.gh compiled some heartwarming comments to the video.

themeganthelion said:

A queen and more

faustinaowusuaaagyemang said:

congratulations

tracy_boakye_girl2 dropped some heart emoji's

❤️❤️❤️❤️

Reggie Rockstone Introduces Big Beautiful Family To The World; Ghanaians Gush Over Them

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Reggie Rockstone has introduced his big beautiful family to the world in a video, and Ghanaians could not help but gush over them.

The big family consisted of Rockstone's cousin and her kids, who spoke in a posh American accent.

Folks saw the video and reacted with some heartwarming comments as they fawned over the adorable family.

Reggie introduced the world to the family, which consisted of his cousin Bridget and her kids, including Reggie's wife and children.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh