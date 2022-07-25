Reggie Rockstone has introduced his big beautiful family to the world in a video, and Ghanaians could not help but gush over them

The big family consisted of Rockstone's cousin and her kids, who spoke in a posh American accent

Folks saw the video and reacted with some heartwarming comments as they fawned over the adorable family

Ghanaian Hiplife legend, Reggie Rockstone, has flaunted his big beautiful family in a heartwarming video.

Reggie introduced the world to the family, which consisted of his cousin Bridget and her kids, including Reggie's wife and children.

Reggie Rockstone and family Source: reggierpckstone711

Bridget has three handsome boys and an intelligent little girl. Her kids spoke in a posh foreign accent and in an outspoken manner.

The video showed Reggie's beautiful mansion and cars as the family set off for a nice time. Reggie did a mini-documentary as he bonded with his family.

The intelligent children engaged Reggie in conversations about their dreams and aspirations, including current affairs.

Bridgette's last born, Edwina, had the Grandpapa laughing hard as she told him about her talent and how much she charges to sing for people. She said she charges $200 just to sing.

The family visited a resort where they had fun. Social media reacted to the mini-documentary and found the adorable family irresistible. See Video Here

Social Media Reactions

faithierss wrote:

I wanted to hear the little girl rap. Family discount . She should do keep your eyes on the road for us.

citizen_morzo was impressed:

Beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️Gad bless you all

aptidr also reacted:

the accent runs but not hyndai FAM

emeritus_ricky commented:

Wow very inspiring not

