Media personality Afia Schwarzenegger took over the dance floor at the traditional wedding of Tracey Boakye

In a video, Afia Schwar donned a sparkling outfit merged with Kente for the occasion, where she hit the dance floor to delight herself

Actress Tracey Boakye and her lover actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah married in a beautiful traditional wedding on Thursday under the hashtag #francey22

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Media personality and comic actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, has been spotted dancing her heart out at the traditional wedding of actress Tracey Boakye.

The radio personality and businesswoman showed up in style to support her friend and member of the ''mafia gang'' on Thursday, July 28.

Afia Schwar sported a gorgeous sparkling outfit merged with Kente for the occasion, where she hit the dance floor to delight herself with other guests.

Photos of Afia Schwar at Tracey Boakye's wedding. Credit: Queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

In a video online, Afia Schwar is seen in an exciting mood as she dances at Tracey Boakye's traditional wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Francey22: First Video of Tracey Boakye at Her Traditional Wedding with Lover Pops up

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Tracey Boakye and actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah married in a gorgeous traditional wedding under the hashtag #francey22.

The lavish customary ceremony followed a bridal shower for the actress on Wednesday, July 27, with loved ones in attendance.

Tracey Boakye was captured donning a stunning outfit at the traditional wedding on Thursday, July 28.

Francey22: Brother Sammy Attends Tracey Boakye's Lavish Wedding in Regal Kente

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Samuel Opoku, known in entertainment circles as Brother Sammy, made a grand appearance at Tracey Boakey's traditional wedding.

The Bozza hit singer has been spotted adorned in regal Kente and gold accessories for the gorgeous occasion Thursday, July 28.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Sweet_maame_adwoa, Brother Sammy enters a gated house in the company of a young man with a colourful umbrella matching the singer's outfit.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh