Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, who has now become the newest wife in town, has been spotted taking over the dancefloor with her husband

The two showed great chemistry, and Mr Frank Badu Ntiamoah held onto his precious treasure as they danced together

They danced in money as wedding guests approached them and splashed money on them on the dancefloor

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye's wedding is for the books, as they displayed nothing but elegance and perfection on the day of their blessed union.

Tracy Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah. Photo Source: @fran_cey22 @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

The holy matrimony of Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah was held in Kumasi as they celebrated the special day with friends and family.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the newlyweds were seen to be kicking it off on the dance floor with their incredible dance moves.

Wedding guests approached them and splashed money on them as Tracey turned her back and 'grinded' her husband in excitement.

The new couple in town showed great chemistry on the dance floor, as Mr Badu Ntiamoah held onto his woman as they enjoyed themselves on their special day.

Tracey wore a white laced gown which accentuated her features, with the corset part accentuating it even more. She wore a blonde wig for that look which was neatly held at the back and held with a hair accessory.

Due to the heat of the moment, Frank removed his coat and wore only his blue vest and a white long-sleeved shirt inside. He paired his look with a blue pair of trousers.

Tracey Boakye's Bridal Shower: Video of What Went Down At The Star-Studded Event Pops

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye's bridal shower was nothing but breathtaking and plush.

In a video on Zionfelix's page, the celebrity blogger showcased the series of events that went down at the bridal shower of Tracey Boakye.

The video shows the elegant decor, and Tracey being embraced by her close friends. They crowned her as a bride and a wife-to-be with a bridal sash.

They partied and had so much fun on the night of Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at an exclusive event in Kumasi, Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh