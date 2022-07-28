Gospel singer Brother Sammy is making a grand appearance at Tracey Boakey's wedding, which promises to be the talk of town

Gospel singer Samuel Opoku, known in entertainment circles as Brother Sammy, is making a grand appearance at Tracey Boakey's wedding.

The Bozza hit singer has been spotted adorned in regal Kente and gold accessories for the gorgeous occasion Thursday, July 28.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Sweet_maame_adwoa, Brother Sammy enters a gated house in the company of a young man with a colourful umbrella matching the singer's outfit.

Photos of Brother Sammy. Credit: sweet_maame_adwoa/tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Brother Sammy took majestic steps into the house, where at a point, he waves his hand as he beamed with smiles.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh