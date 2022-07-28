Beautiful actress Tracey Boakye and her lover actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah tied the knot in a gorgeous traditional wedding under the hashtag #francey22

The customary wedding follows a bridal shower for the actress on Wednesday, July 27, where she shed tears of joy

The first video of the actress at the traditional wedding, which shows her adorned in a stunning outfit, has emerged

Beautiful Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah married in a gorgeous traditional wedding under the hashtag #francey22.

The lavish customary ceremony followed a bridal shower for the actress on Wednesday, July 27, with loved ones in attendance.

Photos of Tracey Boakye and her lover Frank Badu Ntiamoah. Credit: gh_gossip_corner

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye was captured donning a stunning outfit at the traditional wedding on Thursday, July 28.

The shot clip shows loved ones present to lend their support to the actress and her husband.

Watch the video below:

