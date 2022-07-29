Tracey Boakye's wedding ceremony was a memorable one, and videos from the wedding had folks gushing as they were inspired by the heartwarming moments from the occasion

The Ghanaian actress could not hide her joy and was all smiles throughout the ceremony, which went viral on social media

Many celebrated personalities attended the event and their contribution to the unforgettable moment made it more enthralling

Ghanaian actress got married on 28th July 2022, and the wedding ceremony was an unforgettable one.

Videos from the event went viral on social media, and it had peeps wishing they were present to witness the ceremony for themselves.

Photo: Tracey Boakye Source: tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye, the bride, was all smiles throughout the event as she enjoyed every bit of her big day. Numerous celebrities honoured their invitations and came to support the iconic Kumawood actress.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some heartwarming moments from the long-awaited wedding that put smiles on the face of Ghanaians.

1. A happy Tracey Boakye stirred emotions as she passionately sang Piesie Esther's 'Way3 Mi Yie.'

2. One of the first videos of Tracey in her beautiful Traditional wedding outfit had folks gushing. They admired her beauty and style.

3. Footage of the glam decor of the white wedding ceremony surfaced. Folks admired how luxurious the setup was and praised Tracey's good taste.

4. Afia Schwarzenegger, a close friend of Tracey, excited folks as she danced with joy. Ghanaians reacted and were happy to see Tracey get support from her friends.

5. We saved the best for the last. Footage of Tracey and her husband dancing on their big day went viral as peeps gushed over the adorable moment.

Inspiring Throw Back Photos Of Tracey Boakye's Humble Beginnings Show How Far She Has Come

In other news, Some inspiring throwback photos of Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye have surfaced online, and they show how far the successful lady has come.

In one of the photos, Tracey looked very young and was dressed in a simple attire as she wore a black skirt and a colourful silk top.

The other photo was that of her as a little school girl as she posed in her cute school uniform while she smiled for the cameras.

Source: YEN.com.gh