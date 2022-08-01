Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, has dropped some dazzling photos as we enter a new month

She hinted at surprising her fans since she would be undertaking some activities to mark her 44th birthday

While some are gushing over her, many are in anticipation of what she has planned for her birthday which happens on August 15

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, has gotten many stunned as we enter a new month, August.

Nana Ama McBrown. Photo Source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The empress celebrates her birthday on August 15, and to initiate herself into her birthday month, she released some breathtaking photos.

She wore a red skirt that had a cut at the front. She wore a black crop blazer which had some flowers embroidered on the right part of it. It was a red and black affair as she put on accessories of that those colours to complement her look.

Captioning the post on her Instagram page, she shared that she was happy since it was her birth month, and that she would love to celebrate it with her fervent followers.

She hinted at having a number of surprises for her followers as she will be marking another milestone in her life.

I am Happy It's My Birth Month #AUGUST. I want to Celebrate ✨️ With You. I have a lot of things in mind for You. You may be the LUCKY. May God H4lp Us All #HerExcellency NanaAmaMcBrown

Some reactions from netizens

nanadiabour_thefirst:

Simply put: ELEGANCE ❤️

benedicta9401:

I can't wait ❤️❤️

doris.hug:

In advance to us❤️

tinababy_gh:

Happy birthday in advance Queen ❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh