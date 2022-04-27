Renowned Journalist, Serwaa Amihere is definitely an inspiration when it comes to choosing the right style for a wedding

At every event she has attended, Serwaa has made sure that she gets her fashion on point and becomes the centre of attraction

In this article, YEN.com.gh takes a look at how she accentuates her curves and have people's eyes drooling for more

With weddings happening every other weekend in this part of the country, what better source of wedding guest inspiration to prep you for the big day, than scrolling through Serwaa Amihere's social media pages.

It's no doubt that the renowned Journalist and Media Personality always rocks every outfit she wears.

There's no doubt, that if you need a surefire way of styling your outfit for any major event, Serwaa Amihere would save you the stress of looking for jaw-breaking looks.

Serwaa is a slayer at weddings

Source: Instagram

Below are some looks which you can use to up your A-Game and steal the show as a wedding guest.

1. Serwaa glows in yellow gown

Serwaa looks stunning in a star-studded yellow gown that sparkles. The fabric is a yellow lace. The gown hugs her curves and accentuates her hourglass figure. Due to the sparkly nature of the lace fabric, she wore a few accessories by pairing her looks with a bracelet and a few rings. Her frontal wig was held in a bun to make her flawless makeup stand out.

2. Serwaa rocks metallic brocade gown

She looks gorgeous in her brown metallic brocade gown that flows and touches the ground. The gown comes with a bow-shaped sleeve that hugs her arms and accentuates her neckline and shoulders. Serwaa always goes in for a simple look when it comes to pairing her outfit with accessories. She pairs it with some rings and bracelets.

3. Black and white look good on Serwaa

If black and white is the theme for the wedding, you can definitely steal this look. You can also grab this look if the fabric type matches with this or something lighter in texture that wouldn't be too heavy to wear throughout the event.

4. Peach embroidered dress

Serwaa looked amazingly stunning in this embroidered lace dress. The turtle neck dress drapes down her curves and hugs her body. To avoid showing too much skin, she went in for a long sleeved look. A ponytail with neatly laid edges brought out her flawless makeup and captivating smile. With this outfit, a few accessories would do.

5. Hand beaded red kente

Kente has always been a part of the Ghanaian culture, especially when it comes to weddings. This style is suitable for women who would not like to show a lot of skin and cleavage but look classy and sexy at the same time. High cut v-neck and a short sleeved dress is just the right style to go for. With a few accessories to pair with the look, one should be ready to turn heads at any event.

