Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter Baby Maxin have warmed hearts with an adorable dance they did at Maxwell Mensah's birthday party

The veteran actress and her daughter had a cute mother-daughter moment which had social media gushing over them

Baby Maxin looked tall and grown as she smiled widely and had fun at her father's birthday bash

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, and her daughter, Maxin, have warmed hearts on social media with an adorable dance they did at Maxwell's birthday party.

The two were spotted having fun as they grooved to a melodious tune being played in the background.

Nana Ama McBrown And Baby Maxin Source: iamamamcbrown, nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Baby Maxin looked excited as she laughed and danced with Mummy. Guests at the party looked on with wide smiles as the adorable little girl, and her mother bonded.

The video of the beautiful moment went viral on social media as fans fawned over them.

McBrown had a good time last night as she celebrated with her husband on his day. Maxwell was all smiles as he relished his new age. See Video Here

Fans Fawn Over McBrown And Maxin

theresaaor said:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you just can't love her less unless your jealous

abynahdollars wrote:

This beautiful

scorpion_5366 also admired Maxine and her mum:

Beautiful number #9 little Angel Maxine, she is cute , May God bless her :: Volta for life :: ❤️ ✊✊✊

ceyejay reacted:

These people are always having birthday parties

yaaqueen25 also said:

Beautiful ❤️❤️

solarinaspurta commented:

The smile on my face right now is unending

Source: YEN.com.gh