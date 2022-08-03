Actress and producer, Kafui Danku, has shared some beautiful photos of her son, President Titan having his mother all to himself

The series of photos shows an adorable moment between mother and son as Baby Lorde tried to push herself into the moment, making it even more adorable

Many have gushed over the beautiful family Kafui Danku has as they admire her cute children, Baby Lorde and President Titan

Actress and producer, Kafui Danku, has dropped some adorable photos of her son, President Titan and daughter, Baby Lorde The First.

Kafui Danku and her kids. Photo Source: @kafuidanku

Source: Instagram

Titan was wrapped in his mother's arms, looking all adorable as his elder sister, Baby Lorde, sat in the background looking on. Some netizens sensed some form of jealousy as Titan had mummy all to himself.

In the series of photos shared on Kafui Danku's official Instagram page, she was wearing a red dress, while Titan had a stripped blue and white shirt on. Baby Lorde who was in the background had on a yellow dress.

Captioning the post, she wrote,

Heart Warming @babylordethefirst @presidenttitan #MrPresident

The photo showed a memorable moment between mother and son as well daughter trying to find her way into the moment as well.

Netizens stun photos of Kafui Danku's family

sam_themc commented:

I see someone in slide two with some jealousy face

nuellaefe said:

All I see is Love❤️

destafricagrp commented:

Mama's little leader❤️❤️

phylisbiney commented:

Beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

sandra_agyapomaa said:

Nice family ❤️

ernestina.frimpongmaa said:

The smile

Source: YEN.com.gh