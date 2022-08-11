Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell Mensah had a moment at her 45th birthday party held in Kumasi on Monday, August 15

In a video, the two were engaged in a serious chat with McBrown seemingly asking Maxwell to do something for her

The swiftness with which Maxwell got up to heed to his wife's request in the video has stirred loads of reactions

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, have popped up in the trends once again.

Their latest trend comes from a video of the two having a chit-chat at the birthday celebration of McBrown in Kumasi.

McBrown turned 45 years old on Monday, August 15, 2022. She celebrated with an impressive party in her house in the Ashanti regional capital.

Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell, having a moment at her 45th birthday party Photo source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

In one of the many videos from the party which flooded the internet, the lovebirds were seen 'vibing' together.

Maxwell who was dressed in a white shirt and a pair of shorts sat behind a table. McBrown who also wore white stood beside the table and was talking to her husband. From her gesticulations, she seemed to be directing Maxwell to do something for her.

Maxwell who perhaps did not hear what McBrown was saying got up and bent close to her to hear her well. Moments later he moved away from where McBrown was standing.

Watch the video below:

McBrown and Maxwell's video stirs reactions

The video of McBrown and Maxwell's interaction has drawn mixed reactions. While some describe the scene as McBrown sending her husband, others have seen it as a husband assisting his wife in a loving way.

Below are some of the reactions:

those_called_celebs_judge said:

"Such an obedient husband ❤️❤️❤️. Much love!"

thisismercy2018 said:

"Nana is telling Maxwell to go and bring more drinks from the store room. Lip reading is a natural gift."

____.mutiyaa said:

"In fact, initially i was doubting but i love him for this ❤️❤️❤️."

bigcilla2004 said:

"We girls gat to be rich ooooo . The command is lovely."

Baby Maxin prays for McBrown on her 45th b'day in adorable video

Meanwhile, McBrown and her daughter, Baby Maxin, had a lovely mother-child moment at her 45th birthday celebration in Kumasi.

Baby Maxin who is only three years old led a group of her friends to sing and pray for her mother in a video.

The gesture impressed the actress and TV personality who was left astonished and excited at the time.

Source: YEN.com.gh