Famous TikToker Asantewaa caused a stir on social media when a video of her shaking her backside seriously surfaced on social media

The video was captured at the recently held Porials Pitch event of Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng

The video got many people wondering when Asantewaa gave birth since she had not announced it, others also talked about her dance moves

Famous Ghanaians TikToker and actress Asantewaa was at Porials Pitch, a sales event organised by Snapchat Influencer Dulcie Boateng.

The event was held at the Accra Mall Ghud Park on Saturday, April 20, 2024, and was attended by thousands of patrons..

Asantewaa at Dulcie Boateng's Porials Pitch. Image Credit: @temajesus_official

Source: TikTok

Asantewaa performs at Dulcie Boateng's Porials Pitch sales event

In the evening of the all-day event, a concert was held as several musicians mounted the stage to entertain shoppers at the Porials Pitch sales event.

However, one person who wanted to entertain the crowd was Asantewaa as she also took to the stage to dance.

Amidst cheers from the crowd, she turned her backside to face the crowd as she shook her well-endowed curves vigorously which got the crowd to cheer even loudly.

The moment she started she shake her backside, Dulcie Boateng was taken aback as she laughed and run to the side of the stage.

Below is a video of Asantewaa displaying fire moves at Dulcie Boateng's Porials Pitch.

Reactions to the video of Asantewaa dancing hard at Dulcie Boteng's Porials Pitch sales event

Many people were confused since Asantewaa had not announced that she had delivered her baby and thought she was still pregnant.

Others also talked about the famous TikToker displaying fire moves despite going through post-partum.

Below are the reactions to the video:

nanatitibruce said:

I thought Asantewaa was still pregnant ooo

nakwame5 said:

I thought Asantewaa was having a fresh baby

Rose said:

Asantewaa is strong oo cause it’s not easy to be postpartum and still have dis kind energy.

Nana Amasaid:

Asantewaa is one supportive and a funny person aww

Peeps hailed Dulcie Boateng as she pulled a large crowd to Porials Pitch's maiden event

YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng pulled a large crowd to the Accra Mall Ghud Park, where the maiden edition of Porials Pitch was held.

This resulted in heavy vehicular traffic around the area as thousands of people thronged the venue to shop.

Many people took to social media to hail Miss Boateng and applaud her for her hard work.

Source: YEN.com.gh