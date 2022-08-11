Thursday August 11, 2022 was definitely a memorable day for Popular Celebrity blogger, Zionfrelix, and his lover, Minalyn Lawani

As part of celebrations to mark the first birthday of their daughter, Pax Adjei Avè Adomako, they flew to Paris, France

Many have admired the chemistry father and daughter share, as Zionfelix revealed her face to the world on her first birthday

Popular Celebrity blogger, Zionfrelix, celebrated his daughter's first birthday in one of the most beautiful ways that could crown him the father of the year award.

Zionfelix and daughter. Photo Source: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Pax Adjei Avè Adomako is such a blessed child to have such a loving father who adores her and always wants to put a smile on her face.

As part of birthday celebrations of Pax, her father, Zionfelix and mother Minalyn Lawani travelled to the city of love, Paris, France as a family.

They visited the Parc de la Villette which is the third-largest park in Paris where visitors can connect with nature as well as have a good time at the state-of-the-art museums, concert halls, performance theaters, themed parks, playgrounds, as well as 35 red architectural folies.

In the photo shared on Zionfelix's officially verified Instagram page, he was seen squatting beside Pax dressed in similar outfits as they both smiled for the camera. They both wore Chelsea jerseys, paired with black trousers and white sneakers.

Captioning the post, Zionfelix wrote,

Twinning with the birthday girl @pax_pam in the city of love

Sharing more moments of their trip to Parc de la Villette, Zionfelix then shared a video where he was carrying Pax as they jumped into a large pool of balloons.

Captioning the post on his Instagram page, he wrote,

More chilling for the birthday queen @pax_pam at Parc de la Villette in Paris

From the video, one could tell that Pax surely enjoyed her first birthday and it was such a memorable moment for she and her parents.

Photos trigger many reactions from Netizens as Pam marks one year birthday

clementosuarez said:

@ameyaw112 come and see eh

deloveroyals commented:

Happy happy birthday to our sweet girl may God bless you in abundance ❤️❤️❤️

freedom____official commented:

Daddy YO

nhanaamalavish said:

Photocopy of mummy ❤️❤️❤️❤️

sammybaahflex commented:

Beautiful

dominickie20 said:

Beautiful family ❤️

jumai.karim said:

Beautiful daddy and daughter

yung_don2004 commented:

Daddy goals

Source: YEN.com.gh