Celebrated Ghanaian celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, has marked his daughter's first birthday by dropping beautiful photos

The series of photos display Pam Adomako's phenomenal fashion sense as she flaunts her cute self on her special day, August 11, 2022

Many have thronged into the caption of the posts to wish her with others also admiring Zionfelix's adorable daughter

Celebrated Ghanaian celebrity blogger, Zionfelix has celebrated his daughter's first birthday on August 11, 2022, with some adorable photos.

ZionFelix's daughter, Pax Adjei Avè Adomako. Photo Source: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Sharing photos of his cute daughter for the first time, he wrote a lengthy caption with touching words to eulogise her. He called his daughter a precious ornament which God has gifted him with.

Exactly a year today, God gifted this precious ornament @pax_pam to me and my life has never been the same. I couldn’t hide my journey when I connected my internet at my hotel room in Kenya to see pictures and videos of this princess God has blessed me with .

He went on to share some memorable moments he has shared with her since she was born exactly a year ago on the same day.

Every single day spent with this blessed baby for the past 12 months has been a different experience. May the good Lord bless and guide you. May you grow to be a virtuous woman.

While disclosing his daughter's full name, he wished her a happy birthday and expressed his unconditional love for her.

Happy birthday to you Pax Adjei Avè Adomako. I love you kikiiiii

Her mother, Minalyn Lawani also took to her official Instagram page to celebrate her beloved daughter as she turns one with a series of posts on her personal and business pages.

In the caption, she gave thanks and praised God for gifting her with an adorable daughter.

My baby girl is ONE!!! To God alone be all the Glory. Happiest of birthdays to you Eyram @pax_pam You are the smartest, cutest, wisest, and most gentle energetic little princess.

She then went on to eulogise her daughter and bestowed blessings upon her life.

My pot of gold. You're as bright as the sunshine morning's first light. You're sugar, you're spice, you're everything nice and you're my little girl….. A precious gem that's what you are. A ray of hope, a shining super star. You will be a crown of Glory in the hand of your maker. Nations will come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your dawn. May God bless and protect you always. I love you my Angel Pax Adjei Av’e Adomako❤️

More beautiful photos of Pam on her official Instagram page.

Many celebrate Pax Adjei Avè Adomako as some are awestruck by her cuteness

iamtimakumkum:

Aaaawww happy birthday baby you are loved❤️

kafuidanku:

Happy Birthday, Cutie . God Bless And Protect You

kisagbekle:

Happy birthday to princess

abrewanana94:

3rd pic❤️ awww she’s so cute

nana_afua_mirror:

Mommy's photocopy happy birthday princess

akua_spendy:

Wowshe's BEAUTIFULHappy birthday Princess❤️❤️❤️

greginaadu:

Eeii Mummies photocopy paa wow

allurebyakosuaa

Omg such a cutie ❤️❤️happy birthday princess

